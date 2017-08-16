Feasibility Study For New Swing Bridge Started

The Ministry recently completed strengthening work which will extend the life of the Swing Bridge in the east end “for at least 5 years but the swing span remains inoperable,” the Ministry said, adding that the “feasibility study for a new bridge has already started and it is the Ministry’s intention to present the new bridge design in the coming months.”

In response to queries, the Ministry told Bernews, “The Ministry recently completed strengthening work to both the central swing span and the northern and southern approach spans which enabled the load rating will be reinstated to the standard loads [10 tons axle loads, GVW of 29 tons]. This strengthening work will extended the life of the bridge for at least 5 years but the swing span remains inoperable.

“The feasibility study for a new bridge has already started and it is the ministry’s intention to present the new bridge design in the coming months, with the aim for plans and specification to be completed by the end of year 2018.

“Three options will be presented within the feasibility study. The choice of the final concept should be completed by the end of 2017.”

