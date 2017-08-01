Flight Diverts To Bermuda, Disruptive Passenger

[Updated] A Lufthansa flight — traveling from Panama to Germany — diverted to Bermuda early this morning [Aug 1] as a result of a disruptive passenger, with the 28-year-old French man being removed from the plane and arrested by the police.

A Skyport spokesperson said, “A Lufthansa flight from Panama was today diverted to Bermuda as a result of a disruptive passenger.

“The aircraft arrived at the LF Wade International Airport at 2:28 this morning enroute from Panama City to Frankfurt, Germany, with 258 passengers on board.

A Skyport Airport Duty Officer said: “The aircraft landed at the LF Wade International Airport this morning with 258 passengers and 14 crew members. Once the aircraft taxied in, the Bermuda Police Service boarded and removed the passenger in question.”

“The aircraft refueled before departing the Island for Frankfurt at 4:40am.”

Update 2.15pm: A police spokesperson said, “At 1:32am this morning [Tuesday] police responded to a report of an unruly passenger on board a Lufthansa flight 485 that departed Panama City, Panama enroute to Frankfurt Germany.

“The plane was diverted to Bermuda and the 28-year-old French man was arrested and taken to Hamilton Police Station. The plane with 258 passengers and 14 crew then continued the journey to Germany at 4:40am. Inquiries into matter are ongoing.”

