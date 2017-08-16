Team Named For CONCACAF Women’s U17

[Updated with video] The Bermuda Football Association [BFA] announced the Bermuda Women’s U17 Team that will represent Bermuda for the CONCACAF Caribbean U17 Qualifier, with the team set to match up against St Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda and Aruba.

The BFA spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Football Association is pleased to announce the Bermuda Women’s U17 Team that will represent Bermuda in the CONCACAF Caribbean U17 Qualifier.

“Our young women have been placed in Group C with Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba and hosts, St. Lucia. The team contains some of the young women who were part of the team that entertained us in the U20 Qualifiers held here in Bermuda in July of this year, as well as the CONCACAF U15 Championships held in August 2016. The Team and Staff are:

Players

Zakhari Turner

Gaiya Melakot

Danni Watson [C]

Koa Goodchild

Lindsey Pacheco

Satia Burchall

Zemira Webb

Trinae Edwards

Emily Cabral

Jaden Masters

Leilanni Nesbeth

Nia Christopher

Jadae Steede Hill

Sh’nyah Akinstall

Katelyn Medeiros

Megan Titterton

KaRi Richards

Tianna Mullen

Dazarre Place

Che’Chlae Dowling

Staff

HOD – Emmanuel Faria

Coach – Naquita Robinson

Asst Coach – Vance Brown

Equipment – Charryse Bean

Physio – Fiona Braidwood

“The Lady Gombey Warriors open their World Cup Qualifying at the Providence Stadium against hosts St Lucia on August 22nd. Two days later, on August 24th, Bermuda will play Antigua and Barbuda. Bermuda’s final match against Aruba is on August 26th. Please join us in wishing our Women’s U17 Team well as they look to secure advancement to the next stage.”

