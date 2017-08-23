Fun In The Sun For Tourism Ambassadors

The Bermuda Tourism Authority and the Bermuda Hospitality Institute will treat Certified Tourism Ambassadors [CTA] to a series of tourism experiences as a reward for serving the island’s visitors over the 12 months.

“A Twizy test drive through the cobblestone streets of St. George, water sports at Blue Hole and a group cliff jump at Admiralty House Park are among the thrills available to CTAs. They have responded enthusiastically; many of the experiences are already filled to capacity,” the BTA said.

The span of CTA appreciation starts Monday, August 28th and culminates with a sunset celebration at Tobacco Bay on September 8th.

“We’re pleased to again recognize the important role of the Island’s CTA’s” said Bermuda Tourism Authority COO Karla Lacey. “Each year we’ve looked to showcase their contribution to fulfilling Bermuda’s promise as a hospitality destination, and to reward their efforts to turn every interaction into a positive and rewarding experience for our visitors.”

Currently there are 1,083 locals with active certifications. While the majority of CTA’s are in the hospitality and tourism industry, there were hundreds newly trained from various business sectors for America’s Cup as part of the First Mate Volunteer Programme.

“Having a substantial number of CTA’s with first-hand experience of visitor engagement during a major event is especially valuable as we head into the first of three World Triathlon Series events in April of next year”, Ms Lacey said. “CTAs are on the front lines every day and are helping to provide quality service that sets Bermuda apart from its competitors.”

For more information on becoming a CTA, visit BHI.bm.

CTA Reward Events

Monday, August 28th – Group Cliff Jump at Admiralty House Park

Tuesday August 29th – Human Triangle Photo Shoot at National Sports Centre

Wednesday August 30th – Kayaking, Paddle Boarding, and Snorkeling at Blue Hole Water Sports [Registration full]

Thursday August 31st – Twizy Test Drive in St. George [Registration full]

Friday September 8th – CTA Appreciation Celebration at Tobacco Bay

Events open only to Certified Tourism Ambassadors with active certifications. Register here.

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment