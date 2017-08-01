OBA Youth Wing Announces New Executive

The Future Bermuda Alliance [FBA] — the OBA Youth Wing — announced new Executive Members, and also announced that a meeting will be held on Monday, August 7th.

The new Executive is as follows: Justin Mathias – Chair, Nandi Outerbridge – interim Deputy Chair, Nick Kempe – interim Deputy Chair and Robyn Swan – interim Secretary/Treasurer.

Mr. Mathias said: “I am happy to announce that I have been elected to Chair the Future Bermuda Alliance, the youth wing of the One Bermuda Alliance. It’s an honour and a privilege that I will not take lightly, as this is the future of our Country and Party.

“For those that felt disenchanted with the party over the past few years I welcome you with open arms in the hope that we may have an open dialogue and discuss the various issues that face our great island.

“To build a political party takes time, ideas, vision and talent and that’s what I hope we can achieve and create with the FBA. So with an open heart and mind I look forward to the future and the new style of politics that we will usher in!

“I leave you with one of my favourite quotes from Mahatma Gandhi “be the change that you wish to see in the world.”

“The FBA will be hosting a meet and greet at OBA Headquarters at 58 Reid Street on Monday, August 7th at 5.30 pm. The event can be found on the Facebook Page ‘Future Bermuda Alliance’. For more information e-mail fba@oba.bm. “

