BUT General Membership Meeting On Sept. 1
The Bermuda Union of Teachers [BUT] will be holding a General Membership Meeting on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 8:30am.
The poster says, “Bermuda Union of Teachers General Membership Meeting on Friday, September 1, 2017, 8.30am at St. Paul Centennial Hall. Agenda: Work to Rule Negotiations”
Read More About
Category: All
…….and just what will this work to rule entail. this has got to stop!
Mike Charles and Shannon James – care to discuss for the general public who will be affected.
yes the teachers are affected but none of them are quitting their jobs so tell us, the parents and students, guardians, grandparents, etc. what this will mean??
what is on the BUT table for discussion?