The Bermuda Police Service will be hosting the first ever Inter-service King of the Grill BBQ Cook Off on Saturday [Sept 2] at 6.00pm at Police Recreation Club Prospect Devonshire.

The event poster says, “7 services have entered, but only one will be crowned King of the Grill!

“Come out and watch the uniformed services of Bermuda battle it out behind the grill in support of the BPS 2016/17 local charities, Special Olympics Bermuda & The Family Centre.

“In addition to the BBQ challenge there will be a hot wing eating competition, sponsored by Rosa’s.

“Tickets are $30 which includes buffet dinner, a complimentary beverage, admission to the after party and an opportunity to win a BBQ grill. Additional raffles will be sold on the night for an opportunity to win great prizes.

“For more information or tickets to the event, contact PC Kimberley Spring on 717-2062 or kspring@bps.bm or Mrs. Pat Flood. pflood@bps.bm. Tickets are also available at the Police Recreation Club.

“All proceeds from this event will be shared between the two charities.”

