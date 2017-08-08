Jessica Lewis Speaks Out On Parking Issues

[Written by Don Burgess]

Paralympian Jessica Lewis is speaking out for the differently abled after another incident of people parking in the disabled parking spots at Horseshoe Bay.

Ms Lewis posted a photo of four cars who took up the disabled spots at Horseshoe, stating one woman had the audacity to tell her, ‘You could wheel just like she had to walk.’”

The Paralympian said this is a common problem in Bermuda, stating “it happens every single day from what I have seen and experienced and what my friends have experienced.”

She had posted many other photos of vehicles taking up the disabled spots when they did not have a right to do so.

Video featuring Ms Lewis from Lisa Pickering’s “10 Most” Bermuda series in 2015:

Ms Lewis added it costs money to get the pass, and pass medical examinations to prove that they need it, “so it’s extremely frustrating when the spots are not enforced.”

She said that differently abled people face many disrespectful comments like the one she experienced on Sunday.

“I have had an incident where the person acted like I didn’t exist and just waved me off like I didn’t matter. I am also astounded by the way people feel they can speak to me. I am a functioning human being about to get my university degree, and I’m often talked to like I don’t have a brain and no feelings just because I am in a wheelchair.”

Ms Lewis said people who have mobility issues added it is not just the fact the space is closer but because they need the space to be able to get their wheelchair or other mobility aid out of the car or “the surface around those spots are safer for us to move on.

“Such as at Horseshoe the parking lot ground has ditches in it which my front wheels on my chair would have gotten stuck in and I would have fallen. But by the handicap spot, there is a smooth concrete path,” she added.

“People outside the differently abled or who don’t have mobility problems don’t fully understand how hard it is to live in Bermuda. Accessibility is terrible, and nothing is really being done about it.”

Ms Lewis called for heavier fines and enforcing the rules as a deterrent.

“People need to be more respectful of the differently abled community. Bermuda needs to realize that we can be contributing members to our society but are being held back through the lack of transportation and general accessibility.”

Read More About

Category: All, News