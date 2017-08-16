Live Video Replay: Town Hall On Youth Finances

August 16, 2017 | 1 Comment

Generation Next held a Town Hall meeting this evening [Aug 16], focused on the topic of youth savings and fiscal responsibility, saying they believe it is “of paramount importance that all of Bermuda’s young people are adequately prepared to make effective decisions with all their finances and resources.”

Town Hall On Youth Finances Bermuda August 16 2017

Speakers for the evening included General Manager of the Bermuda Credit Union Micah Davis and Generation Next member Karim Creary.

60-minute live video replay of the meeting

  1. Rocky5 says:
    August 16, 2017

    Hope Govt. Ministers listened.

