Luciano Unable To Perform At Sept 3rd Concert

Due to the death of his mother, Jamaican reggae star Luciano will not be able to perform at this weekend’s ‘Tribute to Fadda Dub’ concert, however the show will go on, organisers said today.

A spokesperson said, “Reggae fans, One Love Promotions and MF Productions send condolences to JahmessenJah – Luciano on the recent passing of his mother. As a result, Luciano sends his regrets but he will not be able to make it here to perform at this weekend’s Tribute to Fadda Dub.

“However the show will go on at a new venue, the Devonshire Recreation Club parking lot starting at 9pm until 3am this Sunday, September 3rd.

“Come and hear some of Bermuda’s finest DJ’s / selectors playing the hottest old school tunes from the 80′s / 90′s on strictly vinyl records: Dub City International; Magnum Force; Jones Town; Nuclear Weapon; Black Lion; Reality Sound; Lenky Boy; & Black Star

“Tickets are only $25. Please come and support this charity event. Blessings.”

In a post on social media, the reggae artist said, “I would like to thank all my good friends and fans for the strengthening condolences that have been sent since the passing of my dear Mama Sophia a few days ago.

He apologized to all those who were looking forward to seeing him perform, adding that “due to the circumstances I will have to head straight back to Jamaica in order to support my family in this time of bereavement and assist with all the necessary funeral arrangements.”

