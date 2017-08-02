Maxwell Burgess On Same-Sex Marriage Appeal
“Preserve Marriage has fought for Bermuda; now it’s time for Bermuda to fight to preserve marriage,” Maxwell Burgess said, adding that he did not want Preserve Marriage’s “hard work to go in vain, as they have faithfully educated the people of Bermuda about this topic and hence decided to lodge a community appeal when the previous Government refused to do so.”
Mr. Burgesss said, “I could not sit by when Mr. Pettingill stated 3 years ago as Attorney General that no one would sensibly try and bring same-sex marriage to Bermuda because the law was in place, and then watch him become the very person to do that which he said could not be done.
“Neither could I sit by after I saw the Human Rights Commission [HRC] fight tooth and nail to bring same-sex marriage to Bermuda, especially when they are fully aware that the European Convention which applies to Bermuda’s Human Rights Act has ruled in over 6 cases that same sex marriage is not a Human Right.
“It has become undoubtedly apparent to the general public that the HRC had such tunnel vision to bring same-sex marriage to Bermuda at all costs, that they have lost sight of the fact that they represent all of Bermuda, including those who want to preserve marriage.
“And third, I could not sit by and watch the Charities Commission approve OUTBermuda as a charity when same-sex marriage was illegal; and then deny Preserve Marriage charity status on the basis that they are now ‘unlawful’ because same-sex marriage is now legal and that they allegedly fail the public benefit test! This demonstrates tremendous bias!
“Everyone needs to note that the Charities Commission comes under the Registrar’s Office. If they were not a benefit to society and were more of a detriment, why did the Registrar’s Office allow them to intervene for them to represent public interest?
“It is very concerning that persons who support traditional marriage are being treated like this by the Charities Commission and the HRC; entities that should represent us all in spite of our different views on marriage.
“The recent election brings forth the striking reality that the topic of same-sex marriage was at the forefront of how persons voted. We witnessed historic OBA strongholds fall to the PLP by a wide margin and many OBA MPs who won, did so with minimal margins.
“It is apparent that the community took notice as to how previous MPs voted for MP Wayne Furbert’s Bill last year to fortify marriage in Bermuda: in which 85% of PLP MPs voted in favor of the Bill to OBA’s 35%.
“The Bill was passed in Parliament, but was blocked by the Senate in which 80% of OBA Senators voted against it. PLP also made their position public in their platform to state that they wanted marriage to be between a man and a woman, hence supporting the Community Appeal that has been lodged to the Court of Appeal.
“It is for these reasons that I feel obligated to lead the charge for the community to appeal. It is obvious to me and many in the community of this Island that the agenda of a few is attempting to override the will of the country as a whole. Preserve Marriage has fought for Bermuda; now it’s time for the Bermuda to fight to preserve marriage.”
This is pure ignorance. This is 2017, just because you feel some way about two individuals of the same sex who like each other does not give you any right to try and dehumanize them. You are disgusting.
Exactly what is he asking for?
For the life of me, I can never understand why grown men and women are sitting around worried about, thinking about and making mental images of what other grown men and women are doing with their private parts…. and they call homosexuals perverts…..
This is absolutely disgusting! Peserve Marriage wasn’t doing anything to constitute as a charity. If it was, that means every single church in this country should be a charity.
They are
max, we havent heard from you in a good while. let’s keep it that way. find something meaningful in your life and make a positive difference. this stirring up of hatred, divisiveness in the midst of a country desiring to heal and grow together is just mean-spirited.
Change your name to Preserve Life and your focus on reducing the killings on the island.
There’s too much hate already and not enough love.
Well said!!
Who took him off the shelf and dusted him off? And why???
Oh FFS. These homophobes. Really – same sex marriage is what you’re worried about? That’s your priority? Not gang violence, racism, jobs, education, pensions, healthcare? you’re worried about what 2 consenting adults in love want to do? I am so sick of this…. what are you and PReserve Marriage and Mr Furbert really afraid of? Get with the times. Equal rights for everyone!
To bad this same group does not fight against gang violence. The people who are actually destroying our society. Not same sex couples who love each other and are hurting no one.
Wait let me get this right. Preserve Marriage, are you by chance feeling discriminated against by the HRC and Charities Commission? Are you feeling oppressed and singled out? Are you being denied something you rightfully feel should be allowed? Hmmmm
Substitute the word “slavery” for “SSM” and you, Max, will see why it is so important for a minority group to be supported, even if it is against the will of the majority. How quickly you forget. And hiding behind the European Convention is just a cop out, people should open their hearts and not be so mean spirited. We all know that regardless of the law or religion, love is love and should be enjoyed by all. Oh! and for all of you that are fixated about the ‘act’ itself, it goes on a lot more in heterosexual bedrooms than you want to believe – do you want to prevent those who participate getting married as well?
Educated Bermuda? what a condescending sack of hate.
The problem is that he’s declared several falsehoods that are taken as gospel by PM supporters.
He’s used terms like fortifying marriage, which continues the misguided belief that current marriages between heterosexual couples are under some kind of threat.
No current marriage is going to be negatively impacted in any form if people of the same sex get married.
And frankly, when it comes to why people voted PLP over OBA, same sex marriage wasn’t in the top 5 reasons why. Pathways, Airport, Jobs, and others.
What I’m curious about here is that PM has lobbied hard with Vote No Twice; PLP declared that they support equality except for marriage (ie No/Yes). Will PM adjust their message?
Maxwell Burgess trying to stay relevant.
Bye, Falicia!