Maxwell Burgess On Same-Sex Marriage Appeal

“Preserve Marriage has fought for Bermuda; now it’s time for Bermuda to fight to preserve marriage,” Maxwell Burgess said, adding that he did not want Preserve Marriage’s “hard work to go in vain, as they have faithfully educated the people of Bermuda about this topic and hence decided to lodge a community appeal when the previous Government refused to do so.”

Mr. Burgesss said, “I could not sit by when Mr. Pettingill stated 3 years ago as Attorney General that no one would sensibly try and bring same-sex marriage to Bermuda because the law was in place, and then watch him become the very person to do that which he said could not be done.

“Neither could I sit by after I saw the Human Rights Commission [HRC] fight tooth and nail to bring same-sex marriage to Bermuda, especially when they are fully aware that the European Convention which applies to Bermuda’s Human Rights Act has ruled in over 6 cases that same sex marriage is not a Human Right.

“It has become undoubtedly apparent to the general public that the HRC had such tunnel vision to bring same-sex marriage to Bermuda at all costs, that they have lost sight of the fact that they represent all of Bermuda, including those who want to preserve marriage.

“And third, I could not sit by and watch the Charities Commission approve OUTBermuda as a charity when same-sex marriage was illegal; and then deny Preserve Marriage charity status on the basis that they are now ‘unlawful’ because same-sex marriage is now legal and that they allegedly fail the public benefit test! This demonstrates tremendous bias!

“Everyone needs to note that the Charities Commission comes under the Registrar’s Office. If they were not a benefit to society and were more of a detriment, why did the Registrar’s Office allow them to intervene for them to represent public interest?

“It is very concerning that persons who support traditional marriage are being treated like this by the Charities Commission and the HRC; entities that should represent us all in spite of our different views on marriage.

“The recent election brings forth the striking reality that the topic of same-sex marriage was at the forefront of how persons voted. We witnessed historic OBA strongholds fall to the PLP by a wide margin and many OBA MPs who won, did so with minimal margins.

“It is apparent that the community took notice as to how previous MPs voted for MP Wayne Furbert’s Bill last year to fortify marriage in Bermuda: in which 85% of PLP MPs voted in favor of the Bill to OBA’s 35%.

“The Bill was passed in Parliament, but was blocked by the Senate in which 80% of OBA Senators voted against it. PLP also made their position public in their platform to state that they wanted marriage to be between a man and a woman, hence supporting the Community Appeal that has been lodged to the Court of Appeal.

“It is for these reasons that I feel obligated to lead the charge for the community to appeal. It is obvious to me and many in the community of this Island that the agenda of a few is attempting to override the will of the country as a whole. Preserve Marriage has fought for Bermuda; now it’s time for the Bermuda to fight to preserve marriage.”

