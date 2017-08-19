Meet Bermuda Football Player Emily Cabral

In the ninth in a series of profiles of football players who will be part of the team representing Bermuda at the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s U17 Qualifier this month, we spotlight 13-year-old Emily Cabral.

1. How does it feel to have been selected for such an elite squad?

I feel honored to be selected because even though Bermuda is a small island and it may not be as many girls who play but with the girls who do play I know it was definitely a hard choice.

2. How will you prepare for the competition?

I am preparing by doing extra training outside of what we already do and making better eating choices.

3. When did you start playing football and what prompted you to start?

I started playing football when I was 6 years old and my dad prompted me to start.

4. What are your plans for your time in St. Lucia besides Football?

My plan is to bond more with my teammates and to get to know them all better.

5. Which Bermudian athlete, coach or sporting figure do you admire most and why?

I admire Coach Quita because she never gives up on us and helps us all to be better players.

The CONCACAF Caribbean U17 Qualifier will take place this month in St Lucia, with the Bermuda team set to match up against St Lucia on August 22nd, Antigua & Barbuda on August 24th, and Aruba on August 26th.

