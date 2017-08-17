Meet Bermuda Football Player Jaden Masters

In the second in a series of profiles of football players who will be part of the team representing Bermuda at the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s U17 Qualifier this month, we spotlight 14-year-old Jaden Masters.

1. How does it feel to have been selected for such an elite squad?

It is a blessing to play for your country, period, so I feel good and I hope to do my country proud.

2. How will you prepare for the competition?

I will go to all training sessions, train hard and do extras on my own.

3. When did you start playing football and what prompted you to start?

I started kind of late at age 7 years old. All of my friends were playing football and so my daddy started pushing me to play as well.

4. What are your plans for your time in St. Lucia besides Football?

I would like to get an idea of the atmosphere of St. Lucia because I haven’t been there before, so I would like to experience it and see what it’s like and enjoy my time away.

5. Which Bermudian athlete, coach or sporting figure do you admire most and why?

I admire Coach Quita because she has pushed me through everything on and off the field. She has been trying to get me into the National Squad for a long time and has just encouraged me the most.

The CONCACAF Caribbean U17 Qualifier will take place this month in St Lucia, with the Bermuda team set to match up against St Lucia on August 22nd, Antigua & Barbuda on August 24th, and Aruba on August 26th.

Category: All, News, Sports