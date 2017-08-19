Meet Bermuda Football Player Katelyn Medeiros

In the seventh in a series of profiles of football players who will be part of the team representing Bermuda at the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s U17 Qualifier this month, we spotlight 12-year-old Katelyn Medeiros.

1. How does it feel to have been selected for such an elite squad?

I feel very shocked and surprised, because I am the youngest player and to be picked, it just feels great.

2. How will you prepare for the competition?

I will just go to training, do a lot of fitness and make sure that I am mentally prepared for this trip.

3. When did you start playing football and what prompted you to start?

I started around 3 years old, my dad made me start playing, he would give me a ball to kick around and I then fell in love with the sport from there.

4. What are your plans for your time in St. Lucia besides Football?

Not much of anything really, just to be mentally prepared and focused on football, nothing else.

5. Which Bermudian athlete, coach or sporting figure do you admire most and why?

I admire my Coach, Coach Quita, she is always there for us and I feel that she is a really good role model.

The CONCACAF Caribbean U17 Qualifier will take place this month in St Lucia, with the Bermuda team set to match up against St Lucia on August 22nd, Antigua & Barbuda on August 24th, and Aruba on August 26th.

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports