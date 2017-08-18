Meet Bermuda Football Player Koa Goodchild

In the sixth in a series of profiles of football players who will be part of the team representing Bermuda at the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s U17 Qualifier this month, we spotlight 14-year-old Koa Goodchild.

1. How does it feel to have been selected for such an elite squad?

I am honored to be selected for the U17 trip because I know that a lot of girls try out for the team and my position, so I take it very seriously that I have been chosen to go away and represent Bermuda.

2. How will you prepare for the competition?

I plan on going on a lot of runs and making sure that the food I am eating is healthy so that it will benefit me when it comes time to play. I will also do a lot of extras at home and at the field so that when it comes to the games I will be prepared.

3. When did you start playing football and what prompted you to start?

I started playing football when I was 8 years old. I started because when I used to walk from school each day Valencia would be playing on the field and it looked like fun and I decided I wanted to try playing. I got into the Valencia team and then Coach Quita saw me play one time for my school and she then recommended that I come to the national academy.

4. What are your plans for your time in St. Lucia besides Football?

I plan on getting to know my team better and bonding well with them so that when it comes time to play on the field, we will have good team chemistry.

5. Which Bermudian athlete, coach or sporting figure do you admire most and why?

I admire Coach Quita the most because she encourages girls football a lot, it is really inspiring and makes me want to play more and help make the sport more popular for girls.

The CONCACAF Caribbean U17 Qualifier will take place this month in St Lucia, with the Bermuda team set to match up against St Lucia on August 22nd, Antigua & Barbuda on August 24th, and Aruba on August 26th.

