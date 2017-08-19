Meet Bermuda Football Player Lindsey Pacheco

In the eighth in a series of profiles of football players who will be part of the team representing Bermuda at the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s U17 Qualifier this month, we spotlight 15-year-old Lindsey Pacheco.

1. How does it feel to have been selected for such an elite squad?

I am very honored to be selected to be a part of such an elite squad. It just shows that hard work and dedication really does pay off.

2. How will you prepare for the competition?

I am preparing by changing my eating habits so that I am eating less sugary foods and I am trying to go for a run every day so that I can improve my fitness so that I am prepared.

3. When did you start playing football and what prompted you to start?

I started playing football when I was about 8 years old and it was because my friends were playing football. I thought it was just a cool sport and my dad encouraged me to play as well so I tried it out and after that I just loved the sport.

4. What are your plans for your time in St. Lucia besides Football?

I would love to get to know my teammates and the coaches better.

5. Which Bermudian athlete, coach or sporting figure do you admire most and why?

I admire Coach Quita the most because she has so much dedication to football, it is really amazing. Even with her many setbacks she just pushes through them, works hard and remains dedicated.

The CONCACAF Caribbean U17 Qualifier will take place this month in St Lucia, with the Bermuda team set to match up against St Lucia on August 22nd, Antigua & Barbuda on August 24th, and Aruba on August 26th.

