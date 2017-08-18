Meet Bermuda Football Player Megan Titterton

In the fourth in a series of profiles of football players who will be part of the team representing Bermuda at the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s U17 Qualifier this month, we spotlight 15-year-old Megan Titterton.

1. How does it feel to have been selected for such an elite squad?

It feels amazing to get the opportunity to represent my country.

2. How will you prepare for the competition?

I will prepare by eating the right foods, showing up to all the trainings and completing the necessary fitness.

3. When did you start playing football and what prompted you to start?

I started playing football when I was 6 years old and my friends prompted me to start playing.

4. What are your plans for your time in St. Lucia besides Football?

I hope we all bond more as a team and become closer with each other.

5. Which Bermudian athlete, coach or sporting figure do you admire most and why?

I admire Coach Quita and Lesley White because they always see the best in people and they have both pushed me to become the player I am today.

The CONCACAF Caribbean U17 Qualifier will take place this month in St Lucia, with the Bermuda team set to match up against St Lucia on August 22nd, Antigua & Barbuda on August 24th, and Aruba on August 26th.

