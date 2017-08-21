Meet Bermuda Football Player Zemira Webb

August 21, 2017 | 1 Comment

In the fourteenth in a series of profiles of football players who will be part of the team representing Bermuda at the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s U17 Qualifier this month, we spotlight 13-year-old Zemira Webb.

1. How does it feel to have been selected for such an elite squad?

I feel honored and very proud of myself.

2. How will you prepare for the competition?

I will continue to train a lot, try my best in trainings and play my hardest.

3. When did you start playing football and what prompted you to start?

I started playing football when I was about 3 or 4 years old. My dad always played football so he just signed me up to play.

4. What are your plans for your time in St. Lucia besides Football?

I want to explore a bit and see what St. Lucia is like.

5. Which Bermudian athlete, coach or sporting figure do you admire most and why?

I admire my dad because he has always encouraged me to play football.

The CONCACAF Caribbean U17 Qualifier will take place this month in St Lucia, with the Bermuda team set to match up against St Lucia on August 22nd, Antigua & Barbuda on August 24th, and Aruba on August 26th.

Comments (1)

  1. Dangel says:
    August 21, 2017

    Congratulations Zemira!!!!

