Motorcyclist & Pedestrian Suffer Serious Injuries

A female motorcyclist and a male pedestrian have been transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital with “serious” injuries sustained in a collision this morning on Middle Road in Warwick.

A police spokesperson said, “First responders attended a report of a road traffic collision that took place around 9am this morning [Saturday] on Middle Road in Warwick just east of Lindos.

“It appears that a 28 year old female was traveling on motorcycle when she collided with a 76 year male pedestrian. Both individuals have been taken to the hospital with injuries that are classified as serious.

“Traffic presently is being diverted while the scene is being processed by the relevant police officers.

“Police are appealing for witness to please contact the Roads Policing Unit on 29-50011.”

