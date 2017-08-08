M.O.V.E. To Host Town Hall Meeting On Aug 10

M.O.V.E. will be hosting a Town Hall Meeting on Thursday evening [Aug 10] at the BIU Building on Union Street.

A spokesperson said, “MOVE will be holding a Town Hall Meeting on ‘Economic Empowerment and Antisocial Behaviors Affecting Our Community’ on Thursday, 10th August, 6:00 pm in the Sweeting Ball Hall, 2nd Floor, BIU Building, Union Street Hamilton.

“Guest Speaker will be Mr. Glen Blakeney. Come out for an evening of enlightenment as we discuss ways of moving our community forward.

“MOVE would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the PLP for the astounding victory to become the Government. We look forward to working with the Government to ensure that Bermuda is a place where everyone matters.”

