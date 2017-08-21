40% Have Access To One’s FibreWire Internet

One Communications stated today [Aug 21] that almost 40% of households on the Island now have access to high speed FibreWire Internet, saying they have “been busy with teams working around the clock to construct Bermuda’s first fibre-optic based network.”

“The first half of 2017 has seen tremendous progress with the rollout of the new network. The best part of our FibreWire launch has been the great feedback from our customers regarding their new and significantly improved high speed internet experiences”, states Brian Lonergan, One’s Marketing Director.

“We’ve automatically upgraded nearly 4,000 of our existing internet subscribers to FibreWire plans, at no additional cost. For example, customers who were on a 10 Mbps plan are now on a 30 Mbps FibreWire connection; and those with a 25 Mbps plan were automatically boosted to our 200 Mbps FibreWire plan.”

The company said, “The value-added speed boost is automatic for all customers either signing up for, or already subscribing to One’s internet [Access + ISP] service.

“One customers with separate Access and ISP services can take advantage of FibreWire by combining both onto a single bill. Customers who are not with One can switch today and immediately be eligible for a speed boost when FibreWire reaches their neighbourhood.

“The new, high speed FibreWire Internet service is currently available throughout Paget, Warwick, the northern sections of Pembroke, and work has just recently started in Southampton.

“In early September work will progress in the eastern parishes. Our field crews have been doubled in order to bolster our efforts, with substantial completion of the network now anticipated for the end of October, 2017.

“As we make our way across the island, customers using our combined internet service will automatically receive a speed boost onto the FibreWire network. Another great aspect to the upgrade is that no service call or installation is required at the customers’ home”, Mr. Lonergan added.

“We’ve added a FibreWire Map to our website for all residents to track our progress and monitor service interruption updates. This has been created to keep the public informed and the details readily available.”

“The company is continuing its communications efforts with phone calls and emails advising customers as to when their teams will be implementing the new infrastructure on a neighbourhood by neighbourhood basis,” One added.

“Once the network is in place, customers can expect another call and/or email letting them know that they’ve been auto-upgraded to a much faster speed on FibreWire.

“With the advent of One’s FibreWire network and their lightning-fast internet speeds, an overhaul of the company’s cable TV services will soon follow, offering a vastly new and highly anticipated experience to the Island.

“Details outlining plan details and areas of availability for FibreWire Internet can be obtained by calling 700.7100 or visiting here.”

Category: All, Business, News, technology