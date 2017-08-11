New Parking System At Par la Ville Starts Monday

The Corporation of Hamilton announced that the Par la Ville car park barrier system is “fully functional and will be in operation starting 8am Monday August 14th.”

“The car park is an all-day car park so motorists can park for $2 per hour, or any part thereof, from 8am to 6pm [controlled hours]. Cars that are parked passed 6pm will only be charged for the time prior to 6pm,” the Corporation said.

“There will be no charge for any time after 6 pm until 8am the next day when the next charging cycle begins. The lost ticket rate will still apply

“The ticket system is the same as that is installed in city hall and no 1 dock car parks.

“The Corporation will have the full team on hand to assist the motorists on Monday with any additional questions or concerns.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News