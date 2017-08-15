Aug 21: Bermuda Will See Partial Solar Eclipse

Bermuda will get a partial view of the upcoming solar eclipse on August 21. This will afford Bermuda a glimpse of what it is like to have the moon slide between the sun and the earth, casting a shadow below.

While the total phase of this solar eclipse will not be visible in Bermuda, it can be observed as a partial solar eclipse.

NASA warns: “Wherever you are, you never want to look directly at the sun without protection. Like eclipse glasses, not sunglasses.

“Only when the moon fully blocks the sun, are you safe to look at the eclipse directly.”

Although total solar eclipses are visible somewhere on Earth about every 18 months, it is rare for the path of totality to cross exclusively through the continental United States.

According to NASA: “That last happened in June 1257. The next time will be January 2316. Another solar eclipse will be visible in the continental United States in April 2024, but it will not pass over as many places in the United States as the 2017 event.”

The eclipse will last 2 hours and 34 minutes, beginning at 2.51 pm and ending at 5.25 pm. The maximum view will occur at 4.12 pm.

Live video streams of the eclipse from NASA television and locations across the US will be available here.

