Photo Set #2: First Day Of 2017 Cup Match

After rain caused a long delay, the Cup Match Classic got underway just after 3.00pm this afternoon [Aug 3], with a crowd on hand in St George’s to watch as the hosts take on Somerset.

However, Mother Nature is not being the most co-operative today, as shortly after the game got underway, it was paused again at around 3.45pm due to another bout of rain.

