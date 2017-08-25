Photos: Minister Tours Airport Construction Site

The Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport & Regulatory Affairs, Walter Roban, met with the Bermuda Airport Authority board and staff yesterday [Aug 24] and toured the L.F. Wade International Airport redevelopment project.

A spokesperson said, “Minister Roban observed the early works at the site, which involves constructing the new terminal’s foundation infrastructure, where 725 steel piles are being driven hundreds of feet into the ground.

“The pile drive is just over 70% complete and installation of the above ground terminal infrastructure will commence later this year. A new aircraft taxiway is also being constructed.

“The Bermuda Airport Authority is a quango established in March 2017 to oversee the airport’s operator, Bermuda Skyport Corporation Limited, including their management, maintenance and redevelopment of the terminal.”

Minister Roban and Acting Permanent Secretary Aideen Ratteray-Pryse were joined on the tour by Bermuda Airport Authority Chairman Mark Fields and CEO Lester Nelson. Others included Aecon representatives Frank Ross, Construction Manager Richard Noel and Civil Works Manager Dale Beaton

Read More About

Category: All, News, Photos, Politics