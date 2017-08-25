Police Certificates To Be Submitted With Permits
Today [Aug 25] the Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown announced that police certificates must now be submitted with work permit applications saying “As we move to carefully scrutinize applicants, the request to submit police certificates is with immediate effect”.
Minister Brown said, “Employers will be aware that the current Work Permit Policies 2015, requires that employers provide confirmation that they have thoroughly screened applicants who are first-time residents and that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, applicants are of good character.
“Currently, they must also have on record evidence of their screening practices; i.e. the original police certificate must be on-hand and readily available should the Department of Immigration request to review it.
“As we move to carefully scrutinize applicants, the request to submit police certificates is with immediate effect. For work permit applications for first-time residents which have already been submitted but where no decision has been rendered, employers will have one business day [from today’s date] to submit original police certificates which display the original seal, stamp or other display of authorization.
“The police certificate must also be valid for six months from the date of issue. For work permit applications not yet submitted, employers must submit the original police certificate with the same qualifiers as those just stated.
“For clarity, work permit applications affected by the aforementioned change in policy include: Global Entrepreneur, Global, New Business, and Standard permits.
“Employers are reminded that in accordance with the provisions of the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956, it is a criminal offence to make a statement which contains false information and which they know to be false or believe not to be true.”
For all relevant details in respect of police certificates, employers should refer to the appropriate application form [the Section titled ‘Application Checklist Details’]; all forms may be accessed via www.gov.bm. Alternatively, employers may contact their respective industry/customer services representative for guidance.
Well in that case all job applications are going to need Police certificates. All of them.
And why the “employers will have one business day [from today’s date] to submit original police certificates which display the original seal, stamp or other display of authorization”? It’s draconian, unnecessary, arrogant, evil.
They are given one day because they should already have the certificate. Providing it without being asked is the only thing that is changing. Try and read next time.
Nerema,
Please educate yourself or at least get a job where you have the ability travel to other countries for work purposes before you publish statements such as this. This is not Draconian, unnecessary, arrogant, or evil. In fact, many other places REQUIRE police vetting to issue a work permit. It is helpful and responsible of our government to want to protect residents and other work permit holders from undue harm. If organizations followed the checklist provided in the form, they would not be inconvenienced by the “reminder” posted in this article.
Don’t dislike the rules. Dislike that the rules were not being followed in all cases and someone is doing something about it.
#StandardizedImmigration #DontHateTheRules
Regards,
Mrs. Smith
Can someone explain exactly what the change is here and why it’s necessary?
About time too. Now, can employers be required to actually employ the permit holder in the correct position and pay as per the contract?
One Day??? Wow if only Immigration worked that quickly!
What a pile of dooo doooooo
So if you have a work permit that’s in but no decision has yet been made, you have to submit the Police Certificate, no later than Monday. Say the employee is in the Philippines or Sri Lanka, how do you get that by Monday? Somebody’s not thinking.
“Employers are reminded that in accordance with the provisions of the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act 1956, it is a criminal offence to make a statement which contains false information and which they know to be false or believe not to be true.”
Hmmm. A criminal offence, according to Walton Brown. But that doesn’t apply to reverends who are friendly with the BIU/PLP, apparently. That’s “different”.
It’s just another, unnecessary obstacle for expats without any reasonable justification. If you want to make Bermuda safer you should start from citizens. Expats are not responsible for shootings, stabbings or robberies of tourists.
Some countries police are corrupt and anything can be bought.
Righty or wrongly, it is the prerogative of the sitting government to implement. If it is flawed, the opposition will surely respond swiftly. I hasten to add this requirement is pretty well an international prerequisite. But in support, a one day deadline is wholly unreasonable and perhaps an over zealous abuse of ministerial power.
The current system works! When do we see guest workers in the media relating to shootings, knife incidents and crime in general? If an issue does ever arise they are immediately shipped back home? If its not broke why fix it?
But we have those in our communities who are repeat offenders with no recourse and no police cert is ever issued to an international employer which now moves the issue to them but with no recourse! We need more international business, look at the wider picture. Very one sided !!!