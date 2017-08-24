Police Service Welcomes Four New Cadets

The Bermuda Police Service recently welcomed four new cadets; including Cadet Ashley Steede, Cadet Alnique Young-Looby, Cadet Zahjahrie Augustus, and Cadet Jevon Talbot.

A police spokesperson said, “Commissioner of Police, Mr. Michael DeSilva, welcomed four new cadets into the Bermuda Police Service [BPS] on Wednesday 23rd August.

“The new cadets signed their contracts with the BPS in the presence of family, friends and officers of the BPS senior leadership team which included DCOP P. Wright, ACOP A. Daniels, ACOP M. Weekes, Supt J. Howard, Mr. M. Trott [Head of HR] and Insp. C. Thompson [OIC Training].

“The cadets are enrolled in the Bermuda College where they are required to obtain an Associate’s Degree at the end of their studies.

“They will also complete the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award programme and perform four hours of community service every month, as part of the their general duties.

“Please join us to welcome Cadet Ashley Steede, Cadet Alnique Young-Looby, Cadet Zahjahrie Augustus, and Cadet Jevon Talbot.”

