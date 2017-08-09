Police Witness Appeal: Cup Match Incident
The police said they are still conducting an investigation into the incident that took place on the Friday of Cup Match, and are appealing for “witnesses to come forward with information or video evidence.”
A police spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Police Service still in the process of conducting an investigation into the incident that took place at 6:19 on the Friday of Cup Match at Wellington Oval.
“Four persons have been put before the courts, however police are still looking for witnesses to come forward with information or video evidence that might assist police with this investigation.
“If you can be of assistance, please contact Detective Sergeant Hayden Small on 247-1429 or email hsmall@bps.bm.”
Thought the PLP said all this unsocial behaviour that was plagueing our island was on the OBA. Guess things will be a little quiet from their camp after the events of the last 14 days . Will those there do the right thing , you know cell phone videos were taken , people don’t miss an oppurtunity to get a hot video.
Unfortunately this is an indication of why the PLP’s efforts on gangs will likely fail. If the police have to appeal for help on this matter which in the scheme of things is minor and lack cooperation, how will the major issues be tackled? There is little to be gained when appealing for help from the community when those in the know won’t come forward. The fear of retribution is too strong, but understandable.
It’s amazing that the police were right there attempting to subdue individuals but still asking for witnesses…fine each one 5-10 thousand dollars just because…they’ll think twice before fighting again… in Barbados at the Crop Over festival gangs slinging bullets left right and center…coming soon to a Bermy near YOU!