Police Witness Appeal: Cup Match Incident

The police said they are still conducting an investigation into the incident that took place on the Friday of Cup Match, and are appealing for “witnesses to come forward with information or video evidence.”

A police spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Police Service still in the process of conducting an investigation into the incident that took place at 6:19 on the Friday of Cup Match at Wellington Oval.

“Four persons have been put before the courts, however police are still looking for witnesses to come forward with information or video evidence that might assist police with this investigation.

“If you can be of assistance, please contact Detective Sergeant Hayden Small on 247-1429 or email hsmall@bps.bm.”

Category: All, Crime, News