[Premier David Burt's Cup Match message]

Cup Match is a uniquely Bermudian holiday that we celebrate on the Thursday and Friday before the first Monday in August. We are reminded that the first day, Emancipation Day, commemorates the emancipation of slaves, and marks the end of the legal slave trade in Bermuda. The second day is Somers Day, recognizing Sir George Somers whose ship, the Sea Venture, was wrecked in Bermuda in 1609.

In the weeks before the holiday, we declare our allegiance to a side and defend it relentlessly. We light-heartedly tease others about their team’s prowess on the field while we defend our team’s position and track record. We are diehard supporters, no matter the game’s outcome.

As we prepare to celebrate this Cup Match, we do so against the backdrop of the two lives we recently lost to violence. While we engage in this week of activities, let’s be mindful to keep the families of these young men in our thoughts and prayers.

As a Government, we will dedicate our resources to combating violence and anti-social behavior. As a community, we must work together to harness our strengths and energy, to help those who are entrenched in a lifestyle that cultivates acts of violence, by putting in place the right support systems that will provide young men and women with hope.

As we move forward as a country, it is the Cup Match spirit of unity that we must embrace. We may not always agree; however, I maintain that we all want the same thing, a better and stronger Bermuda.

My family is looking forward to the holiday. We encourage our overseas guests to visit during Cup Match because we love being at the field soaking up the atmosphere and sharing the best of Bermuda with extended family and friends. Some of us are travelling, some camping, some may be at the beach while others relax in their air-conditioned homes, watching or listening to the Match.

No matter what you do during this holiday, have fun. Be happy. Celebrate being a Bermudian in the spirit of love and unity.

Happy Cup Match Bermuda! May the better team win!

