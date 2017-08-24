Premier To Speak At Labour Day Banquet

The Bermuda Industrial Union [BIU] will be hosting their 36th annual Labour Day Banquet on Friday, September 1st, with Premier David Burt to serve as the guest speaker.

The event poster said, “The Bermuda Industrial Union invites you to attend our 36th Annual Labour Day Banquet on Friday, September 1, 2017 at Fairmont Southampton Resort and Spa. Dress code will be semi-formal, cocktails at 6:46-7:45pm and dinner at 8pm.”

