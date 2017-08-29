‘Preserve Marriage’ Granted Charitable Status

August 29, 2017 | 17 Comments

Yesterday [Aug 28], the Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown advised the group ‘Preserve Marriage Bermuda ‘ that they have now been granted charitable status.

“The group was informed on May 23rd 2017 that their application for charitable status had been denied by the Charity Commissioners and subsequently submitted an appeal to the Ministry of Home Affairs on June 12th 2017,” the Ministry said.

“According to Section 24 of the Charities Act, if a charitable status is denied, the aggrieved body has within 21 days of notification to appeal the decision to the Minister.

“As is the normal process, the appeal is first reviewed by the technical officers who assess whether the appeal meets the requirements of the legislation and then makes a recommendation to the Minister. The Minister ultimately accepted the recommendation of the technical review of the appeal.”

In his letter to Preserve Marriage Bermuda, Minister Brown said, “In reviewing the initial application for registration as a charity which was successful in 2016, in comparison to your 2017 re-registration application I see no differences with regard to your charitable purposes or primary objectives.

“You have provided enough information to allay all of the concerns which the commissioners used to make the determination to deny the re-registration.

“It can be agreed that with the recent change in law, declaring same sex marriage as legal on May 5 2017, advocating for marriage to be defined as a union between a man and a woman has not been declared unlawful.

“That change in law is the only change that has occurred with respect to your initial successful application and your re-registration application. I am satisfied with your additional submissions and hereby overturn the Charity Commissioners’ decision, therefore the Organization is now granted re-registration of charitable status.”

Comments (17)

  1. puzzled says:
    August 29, 2017

    Waltons Mountain.
    You remember that don’t you?
    Good night Grandpa
    Good night Grandma

    We will take care of the county/country.

    Night all…………

  2. mark says:
    August 29, 2017

    What?!? Are you serious? Bigotry is now a charitable purpose?! All hail the new socialist party…wait, what?

    • Build a Better Bermuda says:
      August 29, 2017

      Socialism is a secular in nature, that isn’t what the PLP stand for

  3. Toodle-oo says:
    August 29, 2017

    I so look forward to their real proof that they’re actually doing what their name implies , counseling couples in the lead up to marriage on subjects like financial planning , fidelity and family planning . And also proof of the number of married couples they’ve counseled whose marriages are on the rocks that they saved from separation and divorce.

    • Sorry Sir says:
      August 29, 2017

      I asked this to them directly. Their response was “The church is doing many of those things already”.

      ‘Ummm. I asked what Yooooou are doing. Not what the church is doing’

  4. Chingas says:
    August 29, 2017

    Out of interest were the financials reported as required before the renewal?

  5. frank says:
    August 29, 2017

    the power of prayer amen

  6. sandgrownan says:
    August 29, 2017

    Disgusting. Bigots.

  7. peter says:
    August 29, 2017

    cannot stop the LGBT community getting married in numerous other countries thank goodness us Bermudians getting second best again cant do in our own country ,struggle for everything food prices ,jobs housing and marriage the no progression island , the brilliance of Burt is shining already.

  8. a step backwards says:
    August 29, 2017

    Juvenile backward step.

    Haven’t we seen enough hate and discrimination lately?

    Sad day for Bermuda…..

  9. Mike Hind says:
    August 29, 2017

    Has anyone heard what actual public benefit they provide?

  10. Lois Frederick says:
    August 29, 2017

    And this is what is called doing better?

  11. Build a Better Bermuda says:
    August 29, 2017

    And we return to the era of ministerial interference in government boards and commissions. PLP back to paying back friends and family. Government lobbying is not a charitable institution, they have yet to provide anything that proves they are actually providing a needed social service or support.

  12. DTG says:
    August 29, 2017

    Looks like the PLP lets the churches and the Unions run the country

  13. Shameful says:
    August 29, 2017

    SAME OLD PLP! DIDN’T TAKE LONG INNA?

  14. Shameful says:
    August 29, 2017

    TWO BERMUDAS IS RIGHT!

  15. Real Onion says:
    August 29, 2017

    Friends n Family again…same old plp tricks.

