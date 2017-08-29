‘Preserve Marriage’ Granted Charitable Status
Yesterday [Aug 28], the Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown advised the group ‘Preserve Marriage Bermuda ‘ that they have now been granted charitable status.
“The group was informed on May 23rd 2017 that their application for charitable status had been denied by the Charity Commissioners and subsequently submitted an appeal to the Ministry of Home Affairs on June 12th 2017,” the Ministry said.
“According to Section 24 of the Charities Act, if a charitable status is denied, the aggrieved body has within 21 days of notification to appeal the decision to the Minister.
“As is the normal process, the appeal is first reviewed by the technical officers who assess whether the appeal meets the requirements of the legislation and then makes a recommendation to the Minister. The Minister ultimately accepted the recommendation of the technical review of the appeal.”
In his letter to Preserve Marriage Bermuda, Minister Brown said, “In reviewing the initial application for registration as a charity which was successful in 2016, in comparison to your 2017 re-registration application I see no differences with regard to your charitable purposes or primary objectives.
“You have provided enough information to allay all of the concerns which the commissioners used to make the determination to deny the re-registration.
“It can be agreed that with the recent change in law, declaring same sex marriage as legal on May 5 2017, advocating for marriage to be defined as a union between a man and a woman has not been declared unlawful.
“That change in law is the only change that has occurred with respect to your initial successful application and your re-registration application. I am satisfied with your additional submissions and hereby overturn the Charity Commissioners’ decision, therefore the Organization is now granted re-registration of charitable status.”
Waltons Mountain.
You remember that don’t you?
Good night Grandpa
Good night Grandma
We will take care of the county/country.
Night all…………
What?!? Are you serious? Bigotry is now a charitable purpose?! All hail the new socialist party…wait, what?
Socialism is a secular in nature, that isn’t what the PLP stand for
I so look forward to their real proof that they’re actually doing what their name implies , counseling couples in the lead up to marriage on subjects like financial planning , fidelity and family planning . And also proof of the number of married couples they’ve counseled whose marriages are on the rocks that they saved from separation and divorce.
I asked this to them directly. Their response was “The church is doing many of those things already”.
‘Ummm. I asked what Yooooou are doing. Not what the church is doing’
Out of interest were the financials reported as required before the renewal?
Have you met the PLP before?
the power of prayer amen
Disgusting. Bigots.
cannot stop the LGBT community getting married in numerous other countries thank goodness us Bermudians getting second best again cant do in our own country ,struggle for everything food prices ,jobs housing and marriage the no progression island , the brilliance of Burt is shining already.
Juvenile backward step.
Haven’t we seen enough hate and discrimination lately?
Sad day for Bermuda…..
Has anyone heard what actual public benefit they provide?
And this is what is called doing better?
And we return to the era of ministerial interference in government boards and commissions. PLP back to paying back friends and family. Government lobbying is not a charitable institution, they have yet to provide anything that proves they are actually providing a needed social service or support.
Looks like the PLP lets the churches and the Unions run the country
SAME OLD PLP! DIDN’T TAKE LONG INNA?
TWO BERMUDAS IS RIGHT!
Friends n Family again…same old plp tricks.