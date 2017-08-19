The Bermuda Red Cross launched an appeal to assist Sierra Leone following the flooding and mudslide disaster, which claimed hundreds of lives.

A Red Cross spokesperson said, “As the full horror of Monday’s flooding and mudslide disaster in the Sierra Leone capital Freetown emerges, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies [IFRC] has issued an urgent appeal for global support.

Speaking at a joint press briefing Slot the Sierra Leone Permanent Mission in Geneva, IFRC Secretary General Elhadj As Sy said: “We still have hope to find survivors but the chances me getting smaller every day.

“While we are still in the critical emergency phase of the response, we also have to start anticipating the long-term needs of families who have lost their homes and livelihoods. We will need to accompany them.”

“More than 400 people were killed and more than 600 are still missing after torrential rain triggered deadly mudslides that wiped out entire communities in the Racecourse, Regent and Lumley areas of Freetown. An estimated 1,600 families have been affected and need humanitarian assistance.

“The IFRC appeal seeks a little over 4.6 million Swiss francs to help 4,600 people in the aftermath of the disaster and to support their long-term recovery needs.

“The appeal will allow us to scale, and sustain our operations.” said Mr Sy. “The urgent needs are around shelter, safe water, food and re-establishing proper sanitation to avoid any risk of disease spreading.”

“Red Cross volunteers and staff have been at the forefront of the response, carrying out search and rescue operations, giving first ald to survivors and comforting the bereaved.

“With the Siena Leone Red Cross we were in the country before the disaster, and will still be there long after. This allowed us to respond quickly, and it means we can accompany communities on their road to recover,” Mr Sy said.

The Bermuda Red Cross is accepting donations to assist the Siena Leone Red Cross in performing its tasks in assisting the communities affected.

Donations can be made by direct deposit into the following account: Bank of N.T. Butterfield – 20-006-060-365472-200, Or call us at 236 8253 with debit/credit card details or mail or stop in at our offices: Bermuda Red Cross, Sierra Leone Flooding/Mudslides, Charleswood, 9 Berry Hall Road, Paget DV 03.

The organisation added, “The best way to help a disaster victim is through a financial donation to the Red Crass. Financial contributions allow the Red Cross to purchase exactly what is needed for the disaster relief operation.

“The Red Cross initially responds to most international relief efforts with monetary support, and, when needed, ships items such as comfort kits, clean-up kits, medical supplies, tents or tarps.

“Monetary donations also enable the Red Cross to purchase relief supplies close to the disaster site, which avoids delays, and transportation costs in getting basic necessities to disaster victims.

“Because the affected community has generally experienced significant economic loss, purchasing relief supplies in or close to the disaster site also helps to stimulate the weakened local economy.”

