Repair Works: Ordnance Island & Market Wharf

The Corporation of St. George are advising the public that construction works to repair Ordnance Island and Market Wharf docks will commence today [Aug 28].

“As a result of the works access to Ordnance Island will be restricted to authorized vehicles only. All minibuses will be permitted to drop-off and pick up their passengers on Bridge Street behind the Town Hall.

“There will be no parking of Tour Taxis on the Ordnance Island Bridge. Tour taxis are requested to park at Market Wharf car park and/or Penno’s Wharf car park.

“The Corporation of St. George apologizes for any inconvenience that may be caused by these improvement projects. The public’s patience during this time is greatly appreciated as the Corporation continues to make necessary repairs and improvements to the Town for future enjoyment.”

Read More About

Category: All, News