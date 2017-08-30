Response To National Fuels Policy Discussion

The Department of Energy said they “would like to thank the public once again for taking the time to submit comments on the Draft National Fuels Policy Discussion Paper.”

The Department said they have “completed their review of all the comments and summarized them, along with the Department’s responses, in the National Fuels Policy [NFP] Discussion Paper – Public Responses document which can be found on the Government portal.”

The National Fuels Policy Discussion Paper responses is below [PDF here]

Category: All, Environment, News