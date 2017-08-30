Response To National Fuels Policy Discussion
The Department of Energy said they “would like to thank the public once again for taking the time to submit comments on the Draft National Fuels Policy Discussion Paper.”
The Department said they have “completed their review of all the comments and summarized them, along with the Department’s responses, in the National Fuels Policy [NFP] Discussion Paper – Public Responses document which can be found on the Government portal.”
The National Fuels Policy Discussion Paper responses is below [PDF here]
Read More About
Category: All, Environment, News
The government cannot and will not allow for a renewable energy source as it will essentially mean that there will be less revenue generated from taxation on the LNG or any other fossil fuel.
That’s why there are other Government Taxes being considered such as a services tax on all services. So you and I are going to pay one way or the other!
Just can’t find good help anymore…