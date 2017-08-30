Response To National Fuels Policy Discussion

August 30, 2017 | 3 Comments

The Department of Energy said they “would like to thank the public once again for taking the time to submit comments on the Draft National Fuels Policy Discussion Paper.”

The Department said they have “completed their review of all the comments and summarized them, along with the Department’s responses, in the National Fuels Policy [NFP] Discussion Paper – Public Responses document which can be found on the Government portal.”

The National Fuels Policy Discussion Paper responses is below [PDF here]

Comments (3)

  1. wondering says:
    August 30, 2017

    The government cannot and will not allow for a renewable energy source as it will essentially mean that there will be less revenue generated from taxation on the LNG or any other fossil fuel.

    • George says:
      August 30, 2017

      That’s why there are other Government Taxes being considered such as a services tax on all services. So you and I are going to pay one way or the other!

  2. Waddoc says:
    August 30, 2017

    Just can’t find good help anymore…

