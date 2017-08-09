Road Repairs Causing Delays In Hamilton
Road repairs in the area of Church Street and Wesley Street are causing traffic delays, with motorists advised to use alternate routes when leaving the city today [Aug 9].
A police spokesperson said, “The motoring public is advised to expect delays in the area of Church Street and Wesley Street as there are road repairs taking place.
“If at all possible, please find alternative routes as you leave the City today.”
Read More About
Category: All
Can anyone elaborate on “road repairs” please…and don’t say resurfacing…There must be brain surgery being performed…All week to do 1 side…