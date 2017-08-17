Saltus Grammar Students Get Top Awards

Four Saltus Grammar School students have won top awards from a US based examinations board.

Alexandra Barnes, Christian Oatley, Casey Schuler and Megan Zimmerer were all awarded National AP Scholar and AP Scholar with Distinction.

The awards come after 78 percent of Saltus students sitting the Advanced Placement examinations of the US College board achieved a grade 3 or higher [5 is the highest grade]. A grade of 3 is usually accepted as a subject credit in North American universities.

Alexandra Barnes, Casey Schuler, Christian Oatley and Megan Zimmerer

Head of School, Deryn Lavell, said: “Our AP results were fantastic and demonstrate the academic rigour of our AP programme. “

“The results, and these top designations, are a terrific indicator of the hard work of our students and the wonderful professionalism of our staff. We congratulate all of our 2017 graduates and wish them well as they move on to university.”

Other awards include:

AP Scholar with Distinction

Johndell Cumberbatch [Bermuda College], Jordyn Morris [Univ. of Leicester UK], Tristan Narraway [Loughborough Univ. UK], Amy Palmer [Univ. of Kent, UK]

AP Scholar with Honours

Kayla Dowling [Spelman College, USA], Jessica Godfrey [Newcastle Univ. UK], Alfred Maybury III [Univ. of Maryland, USA], Kaya Vogler [Saltus Senior Year]

AP Scholar

Anthony Buckley [Queen’s Univ. CA], Sherwin Burgess [Gap Year], Talia Colombi [Northeastern Univ. USA], Sinder Daniels [St Mary’s Univ. CA], Nicole Kansakar [McMaster Univ. CA], Aleyah Page [Georgia State Univ. USA], Aiden Smith [Coventry Univ. UK], Haley Sullivan [Mount Allison Univ. CA], Conor White [Brock Univ. CA]

Ms Lavell added: “I am sure all these students will go on to even greater things, and will represent Saltus and Bermuda with distinction.”

