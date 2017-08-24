Samuel Martin Called To The Bermuda Bar

August 24, 2017 | 1 Comment

MJM Limited announced that Samuel Martin was recently called to the Bermuda Bar by the Hon Chief Justice Ian Kawaley.

Mr Martin’s call to the Bar was moved by his Dad, Andrew Martin, and seconded by his uncle, Peter Martin, who are both shareholders and directors of MJM Limited.

Samuel Martin Bermuda Aug 2017

He went to Warwick Academy until the sixth form, when he transferred to the Bermuda High School to complete his IB studies. Mr Martin is a keen musician and performed regularly as a member and then leader of the Menuhin Youth Orchestra when he lived in Bermuda.

He then went to the University of Swansea to read mechanical engineering, and then changed to read law, graduating with an upper second class honours degree.

Mr Martin then completed the Postgraduate Diploma in Professional Legal Practice [LPC] at the University of Law at Guildford, Surrey, before undertaking his training contract at Cheyney Goulding LLP in Guildford.

He was admitted to the Law Society as a solicitor of the Senior Courts of England and Wales on 15 February 2017, and is now junior in house counsel at a media distribution company in London.

click here banner lawyers & law firms

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Davie Kerr says:
    August 25, 2017

    Well done young Samuel, but I just hope this doesn’t turn out to be a classic example of nepotism!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»