Video: St Regis Bermuda Architectural Design

A video posted on the OBM International Youtube channel highlights a rendering of the proposed St Regis Hotel in St. George’s, providing a three minute overview of the design.

The video description says, “Join us on an escape to the newly designed St Regis Bermuda by global hospitality firm OBMI. The magnificent site is honoured with an elegant design punctuating the land while respecting neighbouring Fort St Catherine.”

The ground breaking was held in May of this year, and at that time, officials said, the “luxury hotel will feature facilities such as 122 rooms and suites, St. Regis restaurant, bar and wine vault, a casino and 3,000 sq ft of meeting space.”

“For guests looking to relax, the resort will feature an 18-hole golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones, a luxury spa and state-of-the-art fitness centre, a club for children and teens, and swimming pools for adult and families.

“The look and feel of the new St. Regis will reflect Bermuda’s unique architectural style; OBM International, the master planning, architecture and design firm, has designed the property.”

