Photos: BAC Holds Junior Fishing Tournament

Over 120 children signed up to participate the 6th Annual Bermuda Anglers Club Junior Fishing Tournament, with fish caught ranging from a 50lb plus wahoo to a 4oz pinfish, that was returned alive to the waters of Hamilton Harbour after being quickly and carefully weighed.

Club President and Tournament Director Kip Froud commented that having One Communications and Conyers Dill & Pearman come on board as principal sponsors had really helped raise the profile of the tournament.

Froud said, “Sunshine, summer, and smiling kids make for a great combination. The kids caught everything from a couple of 50lb plus wahoo to a 4oz pinfish, that was returned alive to the waters of Hamilton Harbour after being quickly and carefully weighed.”





























































.

“Part of the goal of the tournament is to help children understand and respect Bermuda’s marine resource and our Fisheries Regulations, and we were especially pleased to have kids report to the weigh station with photographs of undersized fish they had released to fight another day.

“The Junior Fishing Tournament owes its success to the generosity of our local sponsors. In addition to our principal sponsors, One Communications and Conyers Dill & Pearman, Butterfield & Vallis, John Barritt & Son Ltd, the Corporation of Hamilton and C.B. Wholesale & Dive kindly supported the 2017 event.

“The prize giving will be held at the Royal Hamilton Amateur Dinghy Club on Saturday 26th August at 10am. All are welcome and there will be additional door prizes for the kids. Prize winners will be notified by email in the next day or two. ”

Click to enlarge photos:

