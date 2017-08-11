TCD & Emissions Control Closed For Rest Of Day

The Transport Control Department and Bermuda Emissions Control Ltd have both closed for the remainder of today [Aug 11] due to lack of running water in the building.

A spokesperson said, “The Transport Control Department has advised that TCD and the Bermuda Emissions Control Ltd. have both closed for the remainder of today, as a result of a lack of running water in the building.

“Technical experts are establishing necessary repairs and it is anticipated that the facilities will be open as normal Monday morning at 8.30am.”

