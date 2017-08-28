Temporary East End Dock To Be Removed
Bermuda’s boaters are being advised that the temporary floating dock installed by the ACBDA for the America’s Cup on Kindley Field Road, opposite the L. F. Wade International Airport is to be removed in accordance with the permissions granted by the Department of Planning.
The dock was installed in May this year for America’s Cup marine traffic with the condition that it be removed, post event.
ACBDA CEO, Mike Winfield said, “We installed this dock to facilitate the large number of air passengers coming in to witness the America’s Cup, including private jet passengers staying on private yachts. At the time, the planning approval was specific that it be removed.
“While the ACBDA has had discussions with various entities that may take future ownership of the dock and its maintenance on an ongoing basis, there has been no definitive agreement and as a result, we have no option but to remove the dock at this time. We retain the hope that it may be replaced in the future for the benefit of Bermuda’s local boaters and visitors.”
A spokesperson said, “The public is advised that the concrete piles supporting the dock will remain in place and will be marked with reflective material for the safety of marine traffic. In addition the piles will remain in place so as not to disrupt marine life and to allow for a floating dock to be replaced should there be a decision to do so.
“Meanwhile, the dock structure will be stored for safekeeping. The removal is expected to be completed by the end of August.”
This is nuts.
Good to remove it before a storm trashes it but should be returned each spring.
Should just keep it there…
Remove a useful structure leaving piles in place and store it for safekeeping=stupid.
Just leave it the hell alone.
Did not cost that much and comes in handy.
Just freekin leave it and move on.
Cut the stays and tow it away …no more than 1 hours work.
Lord.
Very sad to see this dock removed. We have picked up several visitors since it was installed and to this day they said that it was the highlight of their trip! Is it not possible for the airport to maintain or have it funded by the resorts in the west end who can collect guests by boat? What better way to be introduced to the island than stepping onto a boat in our gorgeous turquoise waters? As the pillars are already installed I don’t see there being a huge maintenance cost involved? Hopefully someone shows some interest?
What a shame! It is great for picking people up at the airport.
Please don’t remove this. This is a wonderful addition to the Bermuda airport…being picked up and dropped off by boat is such a lovely way to get to the airport.
It’s a reminder of the success of the AC and therefore must be removed.