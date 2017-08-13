BWS: Tropical Storm Gert Is “Potential Threat”

[Updated] Tropical Depression Eight is a “potential threat” to Bermuda the Bermuda Weather Service said today [Aug 13], with its closest point of approach to the island within 72 hrs forecast to be 238nm to the NW at 2pm on Tuesday [Aug 15], with the BWS noting that “this system may move closer to Bermuda after this time period.”

Graphic via the BWS:

The U.S. based National Hurricane Center said, “Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph [55 km/h] with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today.”

Graphic via the NHC:

Update 5.34pm: The NHC has just confirmed that the Depression has strengthened into Tropical Storm Gert.

“Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph [65 km/h] with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next day or two,” the NHC said. “Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles [130 km] northeast of the center.”

Update 6.38pm: The BWS latest forecast continues to say that Gert is a “potential threat” to Bermuda, and its closest point of approach to Bermuda within 72 hrs is forecast to be 245nm to the NNW at 7pm on Tuesday [Aug 15], with the BWS noting “this system may move closer to Bermuda after this time period.”

