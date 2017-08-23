Two People Extricated From Car In Collision

[Updated] Emergency services responded to a collision on Middle Road in Warwick this morning [Aug 23] where it appears two cars were involved in a crash that resulted in the front of one car hanging over a wall.

The Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service and police attended the scene and traffic was diverted away from the scene as emergency crews tended to those involved in the collision. Bystanders indicate that at least two people may have been injured and transported by ambulance to hospital. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 12.30pm: The BFRS said, “At approximately 9:25am this morning, Wednesday, August 23, 2017, the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a road traffic accident on Middle Road, Warwick near Belmont Hills.

Fire Service spokesperson Acting Lieutenant Russann Francis stated that “the Fire Service responded to a road traffic collision where two cars were reported to have collided. The Fire Service responded to the incident with one vehicle and four personnel who worked diligently using the “Jaws of Life” to gain access and safely remove two persons who were trapped in one of the cars.

“The two people extricated were transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital via ambulance for further assessment.”

