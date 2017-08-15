Rider Injured After Collision Involving Jet Skis

On Saturday [Aug 12] two jet skis collided, with one male rider suffering back injuries and being transported ashore by boat.

A Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre spokesperson said, “Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre is contacted by Police COMOPS reporting that two jet skis have collided in the vicinity of Pompano with one male rider suffering back injuries.

“Injured party is being transported ashore by boat to Robinson’s Marina while the damaged skis are under tow back ashore. Marine Police officers have commenced an investigation into incident.”

