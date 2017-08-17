U15 Football: Cuba Defeat Bermuda 2 – 1

Bermuda continued competing in the CONCACAF Under 15 Boys Championships in Florida, with Cuba defeating Bermuda 2-1 earlier today [Aug 17].

Bermuda’s starting line up was Zavier Smith, Dennis Zuill, Nahje Smith, Arnezha Astwood, Jayden Ebbin, Jai Bean, Ne-Jai Tucker, Leroy Lewis, Malachi Trott, Jayce Basden, and Seke Spence, and the substitutes were Ayleal Dill, Diione Millett, Jayce Fraser, Nazuri Dailey, Kashe Hall, Zaire Smith, and Canijzhae Nesbitt.

Bermuda had the first shot of the game early in the first half,and enjoyed the better of the play in the early stages that even saw Spence have a shot off the crossbar.

After a short water break, Cuba took the lead, a cross from the right side was tapped in from close range, and Bermuda replied immediately with a goal from Jai Bean. The teams went to the break deadlocked at 1 – 1.

The second half saw Bermuda take the game to Cuba, looking for a go ahead goal, with Bean shooting over the crossbar, but it was Cuba who found the breakthrough and again it came from a cross and another simple tap in.

Bermuda made a change in the 56th minute with Nesbitt replacing Zuill, and in the final minutes of the match Bermuda earned a free kick on the edge of the box, but the Cuba goalkeeper was able to keep the shot out and thus earned Cuba the 2 – 1 win.

Read More About

Category: All, Sports