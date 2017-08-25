Bermuda Defeat Antigua And Barbuda 5 – 0

August 25, 2017 | 2 Comments

Marking their second consecutive win in the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s U17 Qualifier taking place in St. Lucia, the Bermuda football team recorded a massive victory over Antigua and Barbuda, defeating them by a score of 5 – 0.

Bermuda’s starting line up was Zakhari Turner, Koa Goodchild, Megan Titterton, Danni Watson, Lindsey Pacheco [Shnyah Burchall], Trinae Edwards, Jaden Masters, Sh’nyah Akinstall [Tianna Mullen], Emily Cabral, Leilanni Nesbeth, and Nia Christopher.

Bermuda got an early lead when Masters scored, Christopher then doubled the Bermuda lead in the first half and they would take that to the break.

Nesbeth would make it 3 – 0 early in the second half, she would find the back of the net for a second time in the half to make it 4 – 0, Masters would then close out the scoring to make the final score 5 – 0.

So far in these qualifiers, the U17 team have scored 8 goals and conceded none, as this 5 – 0 victory follows after their 3 – 0 win over St Lucia.

Bermuda will next take on Aruba on August 26th.

Comments (2)

  1. Nikki says:
    August 25, 2017

    I’m so proud of our young ladies, they are doing our country proud:)!

  2. PBanks says:
    August 25, 2017

    Another good showing by this team. Well done!

