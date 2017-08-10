Unlimited Rollover Data And Talk From Digicel

Digicel announced today that “prepaid and postpaid customers can browse, stream, share and chat to their hearts content on Digicel’s LTE network and roll over their unused data and talk to use whenever they choose – without losing their data or worrying about overages.”

“For the first time ever, Prepaid customers on a Freedom Bundle enjoy Unlimited Rollover Data and Talk and Postpaid customers on the new LTE Smartphone Plan will enjoy Unlimited Rollover Data,” the company said.

“Thanks to the MyDigicel app, customers will find their Rollover easy to understand, easy to use and easy to track. On LTE Postpaid plans, Rollover will be automatically added. All Prepaid customers have to do is re-activate their Freedom Bundle once to get Rollover.”

Calling it a “game changer”, Marketing Manager Emilie Faulkner-Meek said, “We’re changing things. This is all about simplicity and putting our customers in control.

“Now they keep the voice and data they paid for. No strings attached. This is the first time Prepaid customers in Bermuda will get Rollover. All customers need to do is pay their Postpaid or Prepaid plans on time and in full to keep their data & talk.”

