Vehicle Disabled On South Road In Paget
A disabled vehicle on South Road in Paget has police asking the public to be “vigilant” in the area as they work to have the vehicle towed.
A police spokesperson said, “Presently there is a disabled vehicle at South Road in Paget in the area of Trimingham Hill, just before Inglewood Drive. The vehicle number is 45174, and it’s a gray Kia Soul.
“Police in the meantime are in the process of having the vehicle towed. We are asking for the public to be vigilant.”
Be vigilant? Are the circumstance regarding said disabled vehicle suspicious??