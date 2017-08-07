Vehicle Disabled On South Road In Paget

August 7, 2017 | 1 Comment

A disabled vehicle on South Road in Paget has police asking the public to be “vigilant” in the area as they work to have the vehicle towed.

A police spokesperson said, “Presently there is a disabled vehicle at South Road in Paget in the area of Trimingham Hill, just before Inglewood Drive. The vehicle number is 45174, and it’s a gray Kia Soul.

“Police in the meantime are in the process of having the vehicle towed. We are asking for the public to be vigilant.”

  1. Micro says:
    August 8, 2017

    Be vigilant? Are the circumstance regarding said disabled vehicle suspicious??

    Reply

