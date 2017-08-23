Vessel Runs Aground With 13 People Onboard

On Monday [Aug 21] a vessel ran aground on Stag Rocks with 13 people onboard, with the vessel freed from the rocks, with none of the passengers reporting any injuries.

A Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre spokesperson said, “At 10:42pm, Monday 21st August, Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre received a 911 call from a passenger onboard the F/v Rhiona reporting that vessel had run aground with 13 persons onboard [including 5 children].

“Caller was asked to put Captain on the line so Bermuda Radio could confirm vessel exact position. Captain reports that vessel was in transit from Jew’s Bay to Hamilton Harbour, when it ran aground, position later confirmed to be Stag Rocks.

“There were no reported injuries onboard and vessel was not taking on water. Bermuda Radio commences Urgent Marine Information Broadcasts [PAN-PAN] to vessels in area while also tasking Marine Police vessel ‘RESCUE ONE’ to assist.

“F/v Rhiona was eventually freed from rocks and continued under own steam to Albuoy’s Point where it was met by Marine Police for follow-up investigation.”

