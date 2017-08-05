Video: August 5th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Somerset retains the Cup after the Cup Match Classic ends in a draw, three males arrested after an incident at Cup Match, the Non-Mariners Race will take place this Sunday, and CADA held its third annual carding station at BeachFest are some of the stories in this morning’s [August 5] Bernews Newsflash.

